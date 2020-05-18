Chris Gayle, crew chief for Erik Jones, will be suspended for the next Cup race because Jones’ car was found to have two lug nuts not safe and secure after Sunday’s race at Darlington Raceway.

The next scheduled Cup race is Wednesday night at Darlington. Gayle also has been fined $20,000.

Seth Chavka will serve as the crew chief for Gayle. Chavka is an engineer with the team.

NASCAR also announced that it fined five Cup crew chiefs $10,000 each for their cars having one lug nut not safe and secure after the race. Those crew chiefs are Rodney Childers (for driver Kevin Harvick), Chris Gabehart (Denny Hamlin), Paul Wolfe (Joey Logano), Chad Johnston (Matt Kenseth) and Jason Ratcliff (Christopher Bell).

NASCAR suspends one crew chief, fines five others for Darlington violations originally appeared on NBCSports.com