NASCAR suspends No. 2 Truck team members; No. 96 in Cup hit for lug nut

NASCAR suspended three members of the No. 2 Gander Outdoors Truck Series team for three races after a safety violation last week at Eldora Speedway. The No. 2 truck that Sheldon Creed drove to a runner-up finish violated Section 20.3.4.a of the NASCAR Rule Book having to do with ballast containers.

The truck experienced a loss or separation of added ballast from the vehicle. As a result, NASCAR suspended crew chief Jeff Stankiewicz, truck chief Austin Pollak and engineer Jonathan Stewart for three points events, through Sept. 10.

The team announced it would not appeal the penalty.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

NEWS: GMS Racing announced today it will not appeal the penalty issued against the No. 2 team of @sheldoncreed from the race at @EldoraSpeedway. Darren Fraley will serve as interim crew chief for Jeff Stankiewicz for the next 3 @NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series races — GMS Racing (@GMSRacingLLC) August 6, 2019

RELATED: Truck clinching scenarios



Creed is currently eighth in the driver standings and would need a win this weekend at Michigan International Speedway in order to get into the playoffs. The penalty did not affect his place in the standings. …

In the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, the No. 96 was found to have one lug nut not safe and secure following Sunday’s race at Watkins Glen International. NASCAR fined crew chief Mark Hillman $10,000. Parker Kligerman drove the No. 96 to a 26th-place finish.