NASCAR announced Thursday that Mike Wallace has been suspended indefinitely and must attend sensitivity training after violating Sections 12.1; 12.8; 12.8.1.e of the rule book.

According to the rulebook, a violation of section 12.8.1.e is any “Public statement and/or communication that criticizes, ridicules, or otherwise disparages another person based upon that person’s race, color, creed, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, marital status, religion, age, or handicapping condition.”

NASCAR did not state Wallace’s action that violated the rule.

Wallace has made three Xfinity Series starts this year with JD Motorsports, competing at the Indianapolis road course, Road America and the Daytona road course.

They were his first NASCAR starts since 2015.

Wallace wrote the following on Facebook Thursday afternoon:

“You know as I fly across the United States today I’m ready various people’s political views and I have to say a famous four star Military General that I spent time with in the MidEast told me Mike let me give you some advice don’t ever get in a conversation about politics or religion unless you are really smart. I said why do you say that comment His response it’s like being balanced on a single edge razor blade if you slip you will get cut!

Think about that before we all make foolish uneducated post! Moral of this story is most of use just repeat what we have heard we really don’t know.

Have a great positive day!”

NASCAR suspends Mike Wallace indefinitely originally appeared on NBCSports.com