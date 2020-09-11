NASCAR suspends Mike Wallace indefinitely for violating behavioral rules

NASCAR suspends Mike Wallace indefinitely originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

After violating sections 12.1; 12.8; 12.8.1.e of the NASCAR rule book, driver Mike Wallace was suspended indefinitely Thursday.

Any “public statement and/or communication that criticizes, ridicules, or otherwise disparages another person based upon that person’s race, color, creed, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, marital status, religion, age, or handicapping condition,” can be considered a violation of that section of the rule book.

NASCAR did not provide details of the exact violation or what prompted the suspension.

However, Wallace gave the public a hint at what it could have been with a Facebook post mere hours before NASCAR handed down the penalty.

“You know as I fly across the United States today I’m ready various people’s political views and I have to say a famous four star Military General that I spent time with in the MidEast told me, 'Mike let me give you some advice don’t ever get in a conversation about politics or religion unless you are really smart,'" Wallace wrote. "I said 'why do you say that comment?' His response, 'It’s like being balanced on a single edge razor blade if you slip you will get cut!' Think about that before we all make foolish uneducated post! Moral of this story is most of use just repeat what we have heard we really don’t know. Have a great positive day!”

Wallace had recently returned from a five-year absence from racing, as he's driven in three Xfinity Series races. His best finish was 24th.