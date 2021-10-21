NASCAR suspends Carson Ware after arrest

NASCAR indefinitely suspended driver Carson Ware after his arrest Wednesday morning.

Rowan County (North Carolina) records show that the 21-year-old was arrested on misdemeanor charges of assault on a female, simple assault and injury to personal property. Bond was set at $1,000. His court date is Nov. 19.

Ware is the son of car owner Rick Ware and the brother of driver Cody Ware.

Carson Ware was to have driven in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race for SS Green Light Racing. It was to have been his seventh series start this season.

Garrett Smithley will replace Ware for SS Green Light Racing.

The team issued a statement that read: “This morning we became aware of a situation that involved Carson Ware. Upon further information, we have indefinitely suspended Carson Ware as a driver at SS Green Light Racing. We are taking this matter very seriously as the facts come to light. At this time, Garrett Smithley will be the driver for the No. 17 entry at Kansas Speedway.

Rick Ware issued a statement on social media that said: “While I am frustrated by the actions of Carson, I am even more disappointed for Bobby Dotter and his entire team. Bobby has been a great ally through the years, and I hate to see SS Green Light Racing under scrutiny due to actions that do not reflect the reputation and image that Bobby has worked hard to uphold over the years. My hope is that Carson will get the help that he needs during this difficult time.”

Section 12.8.1.e of NASCAR’s Rule Book states that a NASCAR member can receive an indefinite suspension for:

Being charged with or convicted of significant criminal violations (e.g. Domestic Violence, Trafficking, Assault), or having had determinations rendered by criminal or civil authorities that in NASCAR’s judgement necessitate action. NASCAR will not pre-judge guilt or innocence in the criminal or civil legal system, or the guilt or innocence of the Member, but rather review each matter in its own context and circumstances and with regards to its potential effects upon the sport.

Read more about NASCAR

Kansas storylines: Show of force Early odds list Kyle Larson as PointsBet favorite for Kansas Brandon Jones returning to Joe Gibbs Racing’s Xfinity team in 2022

NASCAR suspends Carson Ware after arrest originally appeared on NBCSports.com