NASCAR suspends Bubba Wallace for a race for intentionally crashing Kyle Larson

NASCAR has suspended Bubba Wallace for Sunday's race at Homestead-Miami Speedway for his intentional crash of Kyle Larson at Las Vegas.

Wallace hooked Larson’s car into the wall after Larson raced him aggressively off Turn 4 in the first stage of the race. Larson was on the inside of Wallace and washed up the track. Wallace’s car hit the wall off the corner and he moved his car down the track to send Larson into the wall.

After exiting his crashed car, Wallace walked across the track to where Larson was getting out of his wrecked vehicle and shoved Larson multiple times. Larson, who didn’t want to engage in a physical altercation with Wallace, said after the incident that he understood why Bubba would be upset with his aggressive maneuver.

Wallace said after the crash that the steering on his car had “broke” when he hit the wall before hitting Larson’s car. Wallace posted a lengthy apology to social media on Monday for his actions.

Wallace is the first NASCAR driver suspended for a race since Matt Kenseth was suspended in 2015 for intentionally crashing Joey Logano at Martinsville in retaliation for an incident weeks earlier.