Bubba Wallace has been accused of anti-Asian hate for attacking Kyle Larson after they crashed at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday. The confrontation began at Stage 2 of the South Point 400, where Wallace — who won Stage 1 — ended up racing side-by-side with Larson in Turn 4 of the track. Larson, who was driving the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, bumped Wallace’s #45 McDonald's Toyota into the wall while trying to make a three-wide pass.