NASCAR supports vaccine awareness with Daytona 500 ticket giveaways

Staff Report
·1 min read
Today, NASCAR announced a new digital DAYTONA 500 ticket sweepstakes, ‘Race Back to the Track,’ and an opportunity for fans to win tickets to the 2022 DAYTONA 500 with Global Citizen. Working closely with the White House COVID-19 Response Team, NASCAR joins other major sports leagues and national retailers to incentivize Americans to get their COVID-19 vaccination. This comes on the heels of President Biden announcing his goal of administering at least one vaccine shot to 70 percent of the U.S. adult population by July 4. Increased vaccination rates will allow the U.S. to get back to full capacity more quickly.

The ‘Race Back to the Track’ digital sweepstakes is open to fans who are vaccinated or pledge to make a vaccine appointment. Through May 31, fans can visit NASCAR.com/VAX and enter to win tickets to the 2022 DAYTONA 500® at Daytona International Speedway. To register for a vaccine appointment, please visit Vaccines.gov and text your zip code to 438829 (GETVAX).

Fans can also tune-in to Global Citizen‘s VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World on Saturday, May 8 beginning at 8 p.m. ET, for details on how to win additional 2022 DAYTONA 500 tickets. The global event featuring artists, entertainers and world leaders, including President Biden, will be aired on ABC, CBS and FOX in support of vaccine equity.

