NASCAR Sunday schedule at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
It’s race day for the NASCAR Cup Series.
The Clash at the Coliseum will open the 2023 season for NASCAR on Sunday with the featured 150-lap race scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
The field for the non-points race will be set by a series of heat and last chance races Sunday afternoon. The top five finishers in each of four 25-lap heat races will advance to the feature, and the top three finishers in two 50-lap last chance races will join the grid.
Joey Logano won last year’s Clash as it moved from its long-time home at Daytona International Speedway to the Coliseum.
The Cup Series regular season is scheduled to begin Feb. 19 with the Daytona 500.
Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Weather
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a high of 64 degrees in the afternoon and no chance of rain. It is expected to be sunny with a high of 62 degrees and a 1% chance of rain at the start of the Clash.
Sunday, Feb. 5
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
11 a.m. Sunday – 12:30 a.m. Monday — Cup Series
Track activity
5 – 5:45 p.m. — Four heat races (25 laps; Fox, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
6:10 – 6:35 p.m. — Two last chance qualifying races (50 laps; Fox, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
8 p.m. — Feature race (150 laps; Fox, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
