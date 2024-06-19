NASCAR’s Suarez receives U.S. citizenship during Charlotte ceremony

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez is now a U.S. Citizen.

He took the oath Tuesday in Charlotte and was all smiles. NASCAR President Steve Phelps was there to cheer him on. Suarez is originally from Monterrey, Mexico, and took the citizenship test in April.

Two years ago, Suarez became the first Mexican-born driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race. He is in 19th place in the current standings.

The TrackHouse Racing driver of the No. 99 Chevy.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.