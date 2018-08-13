NASCAR still trying to identify source of debris hit by Ty Dillon at Michigan

A day after Ty Dillon was eliminated from the Cup race at Michigan International Speedway after colliding with a piece of debris, NASCAR is still trying to identify the source of the item.

NASCAR said Sunday night the object had disintegrated so completely, no part was recoverable to identify what the item was.

Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s chief racing development officer, addressed the issue Monday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “The Morning Drive.”

“We’ve got more video than we’ve ever had in the past,” O’Donnell said. “We could not determine as of Sunday when I left the track where that came from for sure. But we’re going to continue to look into that and try and pin point it. Not something that you want to see. It not only became a safety deal, but it ruined a driver’s day as well. We’re going to get to the bottom of it and follow-up and see if there’s anything we can do to avoid that going forward.”

Dillon ran over the debris on Lap 134 and then hit the Turn 3 wall. He placed a career-worst 38th.

“It was either a battery or a chunk of lead, which is really unfortunate,” Dillon told NBCSN. “When you’re going that fast, you don’t realize until you hit something and it goes through your oil cooler and you have no control of your car.”