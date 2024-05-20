NASCAR statement on the passing of three-time Modified champion Bugsy Stevens

“Bugsy Stevens was one of the greatest to race a modified, winning three consecutive NASCAR National Modified Championships (1967-69), and countless championships across tracks in the Northeast including Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park, Stafford Motor Speedway, and Seekonk Speedway. A fan favorite who drew crowds to his races, he was one of the legendary drivers who piloted the iconic “Ole Blue” No. 3 car that still races today on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour. Our thoughts are with Bugsy‘s family and friends as we honor his life.”

