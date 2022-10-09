NASCAR statement: Last-lap incident involving Custer, No. 41 team under review

NASCAR competition officials said that a last-lap incident involving the No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford of Cole Custer in Sunday’s Cup Series race is under review.

Officials indicated that any potential penalties would not alter the Cup Series Playoffs field, which was trimmed from 12 title-eligible drivers to eight after Sunday’s Bank of America Roval 400. The details of the review were released in a NASCAR statement roughly an hour and a half after the race.

“NASCAR is reviewing data, video and radio transmissions from the 41 car following its incident on the backstretch during the final lap,” the statement read. “NASCAR will communicate the results of the review early this week. Any potential penalties would not affect the Round of 8 field.”

Custer finished 24th in Sunday’s race. SHR teammate Chase Briscoe placed ninth in the No. 14 Ford, sealing the last berth in the Round of 8 by a two-point margin over 2021 champ Kyle Larson. Officials were investigating whether Custer’s actions on the final lap, in which the car appeared to slow down, intentionally held up others and aided Briscoe’s bid to advance.

The No. 41 appeared to slow entering the backstretch chicane on the final lap, letting Briscoe’s No. 14 Mustang slip by to gain positions.