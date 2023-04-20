NASCAR All-Star Week at North Wilkesboro to begin with late model racing; FloRacing to provide coverage

Race fans have waited a long time for NASCAR’s return to its roots at historic North Wilkesboro Speedway. Thanks to a couple late model races scheduled to be shown live on FloRacing during NASCAR’s All-Star Week at the 0.625-mile oval, that wait will be cut short by a few days.

Kicking off NASCAR All-Star Week at North Wilkesboro will be the ECMD 150 for the ASA STARS National Tour on Tuesday, May 16, followed by the Crossroads Harley-Davidson 75 and the Window World 125 for the CARS Tour on Wednesday, May 17. Both events will be shown live on FloRacing, NASCAR’s home for live grassroots racing coverage.

Including NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick, who are part of the CARS Tour ownership group, multiple NASCAR Cup Series stars will compete in the late-model features early in All-Star Week. For example, William Byron is expected to compete in Tuesday’s ASA race, and other current Cup drivers are expected to run the Late Model Stock Car portion of the CARS event.

The action at North Wilkesboro on Tuesday, May 16 features the ASA STARS National Tour, something of a rebrand of the old ASA National Tour. Track Enterprises announced last year that the STARS National Tour would be sanctioned by ASA under a licensing agreement with ARCA.

The ASA STARS National Tour features 10 major races in six different states with a $100,000 point fund. The North Wilkesboro race marks the third event of the season.

FloRacing will provide live coverage of the ECMD 150 on Tuesday, May 16.

The pair of CARS Tour features at North Wilkesboro on Wednesday, May 17 figure to provide another exciting show after the series returned to the track last year.

Not only does the series have a new broadcast partner in FloRacing, but the North Wilkesboro race will be the fifth CARS Tour race under a new ownership group consisting of Earnhardt Jr., Harvick, former driver Jeff Burton and Trackhouse Racing team owner Justin Marks.

FloRacing will provide live coverage of both the Crossroads Harley-Davidson 75 (Pro Late Model) and the Window World 125 (Late Model Stock Car) on Wednesday, May 17.

The late-model races are just the beginning of a packed NASCAR All-Star Week at North Wilkesboro. The action continues with All-Star Friday on Friday, May 19, when both the NASCAR Cup Series and Craftsman Truck Series will practice ahead of a Pit Crew Challenge for Cup teams that will set the starting lineup for Saturday night’s qualifying heat races.

Saturday, May 20 will feature the Craftsman Truck Series race, the Tyson 250. The Truck race will broadcast live on Fox starting at 1:30 p.m. ET. Following the Truck race Saturday will be the pair of 60-lap qualifying heats for the Cup Series.

The capper for NASCAR All-Star Week at North Wilkesboro on Sunday, May 21 will be both the All-Star Open and the All-Star race for the Cup Series. Both the Open (5:30 p.m. ET) and the race (8 p.m. ET) will broadcast live on FS1.

NASCAR recently announced the format for the 2023 All-Star race at North Wilkesboro. The winningest NASCAR Cup Series drivers in North Wilkesboro Speedway history, Richard Petty and Darrell Waltrip will serve as co-Grand Marshals.