NASCAR All-Star race set to head to Bristol for 2020

NASCAR All-Star race set to head to Bristol

The NASCAR All-Star Race will move from Charlotte Motor Speedway for just the second time since its inception with a switch to Bristol Motor Speedway.

Due to the recent increase of the number of COVID-19 cases in North Carolina and the corresponding increase in the state's positive rate of infection, the annual All-Star race will be moved to Bristol, multiple sources have confirmed to Autosport.

Some limited number of fans are expected to be allowed to attend, while an ARCA Menards Series race was also scheduled that day at Charlotte, but the future of that race remains undetermined at this time.

An official announcement of the changes should be made later today. There was not an immediate response from NASCAR for a request for comment.

The race will keep its 7pm ET start time on Wednesday 15 July and will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1.

Speedway Motorsports Inc, which owns both Charlotte and Bristol, saw Bristol as an option for the All-Star Race after its original May date was rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The race was originally scheduled for 16 May at Charlotte, which has been its home every year but one since it began in 1985, aside from the '86 event which was held at Atlanta Motor Speedway.



Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus