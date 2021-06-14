NASCAR All-Star Race results
Kyle Larson won the NASCAR All-Star Race for the second time in three years Sunday night at Texas Motor Speedway. He collected $1 million with the win.
Brad Keselowski placed second. He was followed by Chase Elliott, Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney.
NASCAR OPEN
The segment winners were Ross Chastain, Tyler Reddick and Aric Almirola.
