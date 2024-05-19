NASCAR All-Star Race to remain in North Wilkesboro in 2025 for 3rd straight year

The NASCAR All-Star Race is staying in North Wilkesboro.

North Wilkesboro Speedway officials announced Friday that the short track will host the annual $1 million exhibition race for the third straight year on May 18, 2025. The announcement comes as the track prepares to host this year’s All-Star Race on Sunday night under the lights.

NASCAR returned to the refurbished racetrack last year for the first time since 1996. The track has been repaved over the last year.

ALSO READ: NASCAR team honors fallen officers with special paint scheme

“I think it is a good thing,” Cup Series driver Chase Elliott said. “This place has been around for a long time and is in the heart of NASCAR land with Charlotte being right down the road. Personally, I was excited to see that they spent a lot of money to repave the place because that told me it was going to be around for awhile. The fan turnout was great last year and I hope that continues.”

Kyle Larson won his third All-Star race last year in dominating fashion and is considered a favorite if he’s able to make the race due to his conflicts with qualifying for the Indianapolis 500.

The NASCAR truck series will also return to North Wilkesboro in 2025 as part of the All-Star race weekend.

(WATCH BELOW: Classic car honoring NASCAR great is more than just a restoration project)