NASCAR All-Star Race paint schemes

When the field takes to Bristol Motor Speedway tonight for the All-Star Open (7 p.m. ET on FS1) and the All-Star Race (8:30 p.m. ET on FS1), the cars will look a little bit different.

Each car will have a special scheme that sees the numbers on the sides slid back to make room for a sponsor logo. Drivers who automatically qualified for the event will have underglow lights.

Here are the paint schemes for Wednesday’s event:

Kurt Busch, No. 1 Chevrolet





Ryan Newman, No. 6 Ford





Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet

Brennan Poole, No. 15 Chevrolet

Excited to be running this #REDsupport paint scheme tomorrow in my first ever @NASCAR #AllStarRace! 🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/Fikz6KCIu7 — Brennan Poole (@brennanpoole) July 14, 2020





Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford





Matt DiBenedetto, No. 21 Ford

William Bryon, No. 24 Chevrolet

Michael McDowell, No. 34 Chevrolet

.@Mc_Driver and his No. 34 @LovesTravelStop Ford Mustang will lead the field to the green flag tomorrow evening for the @NASCAR All-Star Open at @BMSupdates! 7 p.m. ET on @FS1 📺 Race Advance: https://t.co/4JPLYB6Ppw pic.twitter.com/zWVVoJOHR1 — Front Row Motorsports (@Team_FRM) July 14, 2020





Ryan Preece, No. 37 Chevrolet





John Hunter Nemechek, No. 38 Ford

Matt Kenseth, No. 42 Chevrolet





Bubba Wallace, No. 43 Chevrolet





Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet





Jimmie Johnson, No. 48 Chevrolet

Justin Haley, No. 77 Chevrolet





Alex Bowman, No. 88 Chevrolet

Christopher Bell, No. 95 Toyota

We are excited to have @procoretech on the car this week as we try to race our way into the All Star Race. What do you all think of the new scheme? #NASCAR #PoweredbyProcore pic.twitter.com/K3r23e8HEI — LeavineFamilyRacing (@LFR95) July 13, 2020





Daniel Suarez, No. 96 Toyota





Richard Childress Racing





Joe Gibbs Racing





Team Penske

We can't wait for a Wednesday race under the lights at @BMSupdates! 🏁#NASCAR pic.twitter.com/LhCNoTJXVd — Team Penske (@Team_Penske) July 13, 2020





Stewart-Haas Racing

Rick Ware Racing





