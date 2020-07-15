NASCAR All-Star Race paint schemes

Daniel McFadin
NBC Sports

When the field takes to Bristol Motor Speedway tonight for the All-Star Open (7 p.m. ET on FS1) and the All-Star Race (8:30 p.m. ET on FS1), the cars will look a little bit different.

Each car will have a special scheme that sees the numbers on the sides slid back to make room for a sponsor logo. Drivers who automatically qualified for the event will have underglow lights.

Here are the paint schemes for Wednesday’s event:

Kurt Busch, No. 1 Chevrolet


Ryan Newman, No. 6 Ford


Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet

Brennan Poole, No. 15 Chevrolet


Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford


Matt DiBenedetto, No. 21 Ford

William Bryon, No. 24 Chevrolet

Michael McDowell, No. 34 Chevrolet


Ryan Preece, No. 37 Chevrolet


John Hunter Nemechek, No. 38 Ford

 

Matt Kenseth, No. 42 Chevrolet


Bubba Wallace, No. 43 Chevrolet


Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet


Jimmie Johnson, No. 48 Chevrolet

Justin Haley, No. 77 Chevrolet


Alex Bowman, No. 88 Chevrolet

Christopher Bell, No. 95 Toyota


Daniel Suarez, No. 96 Toyota


Richard Childress Racing


Joe Gibbs Racing


Team Penske


Stewart-Haas Racing

Rick Ware Racing

View this post on Instagram

🚨Paint Scheme Reveal 🚨Here are the schemes we will be running for the All-Star race @bmsupdates @jjyeley1 will pilot the #27 @greenlightcard Mustang @joeygaseracing will pilot the #51 @red_rock_secured Mustang and @garrettsmithley will pilot the @chantzscottkia #53 Camaro #chantzscottkia #chantzscottcdjr #autoworldbsg

A post shared by RickWareRacing (@rickwareracing) on Jul 14, 2020 at 1:02pm PDT


NASCAR All-Star Race paint schemes originally appeared on NBCSports.com

What to Read Next