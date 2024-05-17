NASCAR All-Star race 2024: Schedule, format, entries, how to watch weekend events

It’s time for NASCAR All-Star weekend, when the best drivers and crews in the Cup Series will face off at historic North Wilkesboro Speedway with a $1 million prize to the winner on the line.

North Wilkesboro was a staple in NASCAR for decades, hosting Cup Series race from 1949 through 1996. Following a major renovation, the North Carolina Speedway returned after a long absence to host last year’s All-Star Race, and the old-school track will once again take center stage beginning Friday.

Unlike a normal Cup race, the field for the NASCAR All-Star Race is much smaller and much more exclusive, and the format also has some significant changes. The weekend also lets pit crews compete against one another with the results impacting the drivers.

Twenty drivers will race Sunday night, and 17 of those entries are already locked up. Two of the final spots will be determined by the preliminary All-Star Open, which precedes the main event, and the final driver will be determined by a fan vote.

Here’s a detailed look at the events of All-Star weekend, the format of Sunday’s NASCAR All-Star Race and which drivers have automatically qualified:

Kyle Larson celebrates with the $1 million check after winning the NASCAR All Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 21, 2023.

Where is the 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race?

The NASCAR All-Star race and the accompanying weekend events will be held at North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina. The track is located approximately 80 miles north of Charlotte and 50 miles west of Winston-Salem.

When is the NASCAR All-Star Race?

The NASCAR All-Star Race is Sunday, May 19 and begins at 8 p.m. ET. It will be preceded by the All-Star Open at 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. There are also events Friday and Saturday.

How to watch the NASCAR All-Star Race and All-Star Open

The NASCAR All-Star Race and the All-Star Open will both be televised by Fox Sports 1 (FS1). The races can also be streamed on the FoxSports website and on the FoxSports app.

What is the schedule for NASCAR All-Star Race weekend?

FRIDAY

Practice: Begins at 4 p.m. ET (FS1)

All-Star Open qualifying: Begins at 5:40 p.m. ET (FS1)

All-Star Pit Crew Challenge: Begins at 6:20 p.m. ET (FS1)

SATURDAY

Two heat races that will determine the starting lineup for the NASCAR All-Star Race will be held after the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race (1:30 p.m. ET, FS1).

Heat Race 1: Begins at 5:20 p.m. ET (FS1)

Heat Race 2: Begins at 6:15 p.m. ET (FS1)

SUNDAY

NASCAR All-Star Open: Begins at 5:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

NASCAR All-Star Race: Begins at 8 p.m. ET (FS1)

Kyle Larson takes the checkered flag to win the NASCAR All Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 21, 2023.

What is the format for the NASCAR All-Star Race?

Sunday night's All-Star Race is 200 laps around the 0.625-mile oval. The race will feature breaks at Lap 100 and Lap 150.

Seventeen drivers are locked into the All-Star Race via points-race wins in either the 2023 or 2024 Cup seasons, past All-Star Race victories or Cup Series championships. Two spots will be filled by the top two finishers in the All-Star Open, with the final entry taken by the All-Star fan vote winner, awarded to the highest vote-getter who has not already raced his way into the main event.

The All-Star Open is 100 laps with a break at Lap 50. Twenty drivers, who are not already locked into the All-Star Race field, will compete for two transfer spots.

The starting lineup for the NASCAR All-Star Race is determined by two qualifying heat races on Saturday night. The 17 eligible drivers for the All-Star Race will be split into two groups, with each group competing in a 60-lap heat race. The result from Heat 1 will set the inside row for the start of the All-Star Race, while results from Heat 2 will set the outside row.

Friday night’s Pit Crew Challenge will determine the starting lineups for both the All-Star Open and Saturday’s heats. Drivers will take a qualifying lap around the oval then come to pit road for tires before returning to the track to take the checkered flag. The total elapsed time determines the pole starter for both the All-Star Race and Saturday's first heat.

Which drivers have already qualified for the NASCAR All-Star Race?

*-equals ineligible for driver championship points

(1) Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet (5) Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet (6) Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, Ford (8) Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet (9) Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet (11) Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota (12) Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford (16) *-AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet (17) Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, Ford (19) Martin Truex, Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota (20) Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota (22) Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford (24) William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet (34) Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, Ford (45) Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, Toyota (47) Ricky Stenhouse, JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet (99) Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NASCAR All-Star Race 2024: Schedule, how to watch, format, entries