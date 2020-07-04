NASCAR star Jimmie Johnson has tested positive for COVID-19, Hendricks Motorsports announced Friday.

Johnson, a seven-time NASCAR Cup series champion, has not experienced any symptoms and was tested after his wife tested positive. He will miss Sunday's race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Justin Allgaier will race in his place.

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion @JimmieJohnson has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday's race at Indianapolis. https://t.co/yZZPlLbVIH — Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) July 3, 2020

"My first priority is the health and safety of my loved ones and my teammates," Johnson said in a statement. "I've never missed a race in my Cup career, but I know it's going to be very hard to watch from the sidelines when I'm supposed to be out there competing. Although this situation is extremely disappointing, I'm going to come back ready to win races and put ourselves in playoff contention."

Per NASCAR protocols in accordance with the CDC's guidelines, Johnson cannot return until he is symptom-free and has two negative coronavirus tests at least 24 hours apart. He also must be cleared by his physician before returning.

NASCAR has granted Johnson a playoff waiver. He is currently 12th in the standings.

NASCAR star Jimmie Johnson tests positive for COVID-19, out indefinitely originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago