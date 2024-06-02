Live updates: Christopher Bell wins Stage 1 of NASCAR Cup Series race at St. Louis

Charlotte Observer NASCAR reporter Shane Connuck will be passing along updates from Sunday’s Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway in the section below. Refresh this page for the latest news. All times are Eastern.

Lap 115: Pit stops come under caution! Christopher Bell decided to stay out.

Lap 112: Caution is out for Josh Berry! The 4 car got into the wall. Berry climbs out of the car on the track.

Lap 110: Martin Truex Jr. comes down pit road with a flat left rear tire. He’d been running 11th. Austin Cindric still leads.

Lap 96: Leader Christopher Bell is among those who pits under green. Austin Cindric takes over the race lead from Ryan Blaney and Bubba Wallace as green-flag pit stops come more than halfway through Stage 2.

Lap 90: Christopher Bell’s lead is roughly five seconds now, and Martin Truex Jr. is up to second. The RCR cars of Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon finally head down pit road.

Lap 80: Christopher Bell has a comfortable lead over Kyle Busch and the rest of the pack. Bell, who dominated the spring Phoenix race, is running well at this similar track.

Lap 70: Christopher Bell passes Kyle Busch for the lead! Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon run second and third. Martin Truex Jr. is up to fourth.

Lap 62: Austin Dillon is up to P2! The Richard Childress Racing Chevrolets are running atop the field.

Your Top 10: Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon, Christopher Bell, Josh Berry, Martin Truex Jr., Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ryan Preece, Chase Elliott, Austin Cindric and Chase Briscoe.

Lap 54: Back to green! Kyle Busch passes Todd Gilliland for the lead as they head into Turn 1!

Lap 51: Todd Gilliland pitted during Lap 5 and has yet to head down pit road since, so he is technically your race leader. Kyle Busch and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. are among drivers who also opted to stay out during the stage break pit cycle.

Lap 46: Christopher Bell stayed hot after his win at the rain-shortened Coca-Cola 600 and claimed the Stage 1 victory.

Your points-getters following the shortest stage: Bell, Michael McDowell, Ryan Blaney, Austin Cindric, Denny Hamlin, William Byron, Ty Gibbs, Tyler Reddick, Joey Logano and Chase Elliott.

Stage 1

Lap 45: Christopher Bell wins Stage 1!

Lap 42: Christopher Bell passes Michael McDowell for the lead! McDowell is side-by-side with Bell. Ryan Blaney is right behind them in third.

Lap 39: Christopher Bell is gaining speed and battling Michael McDowell for the lead! Seven to go in the stage.

Lap 31: Michael McDowell’s Ford Mustang is fast today, and he’s opened a decent lead over Christopher Bell and the rest of the field from the pole. Ryan Blaney is alongside Bell for P2, Austin Cindric fourth and Denny Hamlin fifth.

Lap 23: Back to green!

Lap 19: Pit stops under caution! Drivers running 13th and back are heading down pit road, including Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch. We’re quickly approaching the midway point of Stage 1, which is scheduled to have 45 laps.

Lap 17: Another caution! Cody Ware and Derek Kraus bring out the second yellow flag of the day.

Lap 14: We’ve had a few passes throughout the field, but not much movement at the top in the early goings. Your Top 10: Michael McDowell, Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, Austin Cindric, Denny Hamlin, Tyler Reddick, Ty Gibbs, William Byron, Bubba Wallace and Joey Logano.

Lap 8: Back to green! Four drivers pitted under caution. Christopher Bell is up to the front row, alongside pole-sitter Michael McDowell.

Lap 3: Caution! Cody Ware and John Hunter Nemechek make contact in Turn 2, and both cars spin.

Green flag , 3:47 p.m.: Green at Gateway! Let’s go racing!

3:32 p.m.: “Welcome to the Enjoy Illinois 300. We’re so glad you’re here today. Racers, drivers, start your engines!“ Former St. Louis Cardinals ace Adam Wainwright — now a guitarist and who performed during the pre-race festivities — gives command, and engines are fired!

3:20 p.m.: Some timing info for today’s pre-race events, from NASCAR: the invocation is set for 3:24 p.m. The national anthem will be performed at 3:25 p.m. Command will be given at 3:32 p.m, and the green flag will wave at 3:42 p.m.

2:30 p.m.: Happy Race Day! The NASCAR Cup Series is back at the 1.25-mile track just outside of St. Louis, formerly known as Gateway Motorsports Park.

Corey Heim, a top Cup Series prospect, took the checkered flag in Saturday’s Truck Series race. That was the only other race at Gateway this weekend, as the Xfinity and ARCA Menards Series raced in Portland, Oregon.

Shane Van Gisbergen won the first Xfinity race of his NASCAR career on Saturday afternoon, overtaking Justin Allgaier in the final laps at Portland. William Sawalich, a 17-year-old who will drive for Joe Gibbs Racing in Xfinity later this season, earned his first career victory on a road course.

Who are the favorites to win the Enjoy Illinois 300?

Denny Hamlin is the favorite to win on Sunday, at +380 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook and +450 odds on FanDuel Sportsbook, followed by Ryan Blaney, Christopher Bell, Martin Truex Jr. and Joey Logano.

The Observer’s Shane Connuck is picking Tyler Reddick to get his second win of the season. The driver of the 45 car is coming off back-to-back Top 15 finishes, including a fourth-place performance at Charlotte. He has eight Top 10 finishes this year and is currently sixth in the Cup Series standings. Reddick is starting fifth on Sunday, his fourth straight Top 10 start.

How to watch and stream the NASCAR race at St. Louis

Race: Enjoy Illinois 300

Place: World Wide Technology Raceway (Madison, Ill., five miles east of St. Louis)

Track Length: 1.25-mile asphalt oval

Date: Sunday, June 2

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET (Green flag at 3:42 p.m.)

Purse: $7,776,907

TV: FS1, 2 p.m. ET

Streaming: FOX Sports

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 300 miles (240 laps)

Stages: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45; Stage 2 ends on Lap 140; and the Final Stage ends on Lap 240

Starting lineup for the Enjoy Illinois 300