NASCAR at St. Louis live updates: Michael McDowell starting Cup Series race from pole

Charlotte Observer NASCAR reporter Shane Connuck will be passing along updates from Sunday’s Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway in the section below. Refresh this page for the latest news. All times are Eastern.

Lap 8: Back to green! Four drivers pitted under caution. Christopher Bell is up to the front row, alongside pole-sitter Michael McDowell.

Lap 3: Caution! Cody Ware and John Hunter Nemechek make contact in Turn 2, and both cars spin.

Green flag , 3:47 p.m.: Green at Gateway! Let’s go racing!

3:32 p.m.: “Welcome to the Enjoy Illinois 300. We’re so glad you’re here today. Racers, drivers, start your engines!“ Former St. Louis Cardinals ace Adam Wainwright — now a guitarist and who performed during the pre-race festivities — gives command, and engines are fired!

3:20 p.m.: Some timing info for today’s pre-race events, from NASCAR: the invocation is set for 3:24 p.m. The national anthem will be performed at 3:25 p.m. Command will be given at 3:32 p.m, and the green flag will wave at 3:42 p.m.

2:30 p.m.: Happy Race Day! The NASCAR Cup Series is back at the 1.25-mile track just outside of St. Louis, formerly known as Gateway Motorsports Park.

Corey Heim, a top Cup Series prospect, took the checkered flag in Saturday’s Truck Series race. That was the only other race at Gateway this weekend, as the Xfinity and ARCA Menards Series raced in Portland, Oregon.

Shane Van Gisbergen won the first Xfinity race of his NASCAR career on Saturday afternoon, overtaking Justin Allgaier in the final laps at Portland. William Sawalich, a 17-year-old who will drive for Joe Gibbs Racing in Xfinity later this season, earned his first career victory on a road course.

Who are the favorites to win the Enjoy Illinois 300?

Denny Hamlin is the favorite to win on Sunday, at +380 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook and +450 odds on FanDuel Sportsbook, followed by Ryan Blaney, Christopher Bell, Martin Truex Jr. and Joey Logano.

The Observer’s Shane Connuck is picking Tyler Reddick to get his second win of the season. The driver of the 45 car is coming off back-to-back Top 15 finishes, including a fourth-place performance at Charlotte. He has eight Top 10 finishes this year and is currently sixth in the Cup Series standings. Reddick is starting fifth on Sunday, his fourth straight Top 10 start.

Jun 1, 2024; Madison, Illinois, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell (20) climbs into his car during qualifying at World Wide Technology Raceway.

How to watch and stream the NASCAR race at St. Louis

Race: Enjoy Illinois 300

Place: World Wide Technology Raceway (Madison, Ill., five miles east of St. Louis)

Track Length: 1.25-mile asphalt oval

Date: Sunday, June 2

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET (Green flag at 3:42 p.m.)

Purse: $7,776,907

TV: FS1, 2 p.m. ET

Streaming: FOX Sports

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 300 miles (240 laps)

Stages: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45; Stage 2 ends on Lap 140; and the Final Stage ends on Lap 240

Jun 1, 2024; Madison, Illinois, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Alex Bowman (48) drives during practice at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Starting lineup for the Enjoy Illinois 300