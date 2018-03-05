NASCAR Sprint Cup Series 2018 Results

Mar 5 (OPTA) - Results for the Pennzoil 400 of NASCAR Sprint Cup Series 2018 on Sunday Driver / number Team Gr Dnf Lap DPt TPt 1 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas 2 267 60 115 Racing 2 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing 13 267 43 103 3 Kyle Larson 42 Chip Ganassi 5 267 50 51 Racing 4 Martin Truex Jr. 78 Furniture Row 4 267 46 46 Racing 5 Ryan Blaney 12 Penske Racing 1 267 48 132 6 Brad Keselowski 2 Penske Racing 8 267 41 132 7 Joey Logano 22 Penske Racing 10 267 43 132 8 Erik Jones 20 Joe Gibbs Racing 9 267 29 103 9 Paul Menard 21 Wood Brothers 12 267 30 30 Racing 10 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas 29 266 27 115 Racing 11 Ryan Newman 31 Richard 25 266 26 26 Childress Racing 12 Jimmie Johnson 48 Hendrick 14 266 25 64 Motorsports 13 Austin Dillon 3 Richard 16 266 24 24 Childress Racing 14 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Roush Fenway 7 265 23 40 17 Racing 15 Chris Buescher 37 JTG Daugherty 28 265 22 29 Racing 16 Alex Bowman 88 Hendrick 20 265 21 64 Motorsports 17 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing 19 265 20 103 18 Clint Bowyer 14 Stewart-Haas 11 265 19 115 Racing 19 Kasey Kahne 95 Leavine Family 21 264 18 18 Racing 20 Trevor Bayne 6 Roush Fenway 24 264 17 40 Racing 21 Darrell Wallace Jr. Richard Petty 26 264 16 16 43 Motorsports 22 Matt DiBenedetto 32 Go FAS Racing 32 264 15 15 23 David Ragan 38 Front Row 23 264 14 15 Motorsports 24 Ty Dillon 13 Germain Racing 31 264 13 13 25 Cole Custer 51 Rick Ware Racing 30 264 0 0 26 Daniel Suárez 19 Joe Gibbs Racing 18 263 11 103 27 William Byron 24 Hendrick 17 263 10 64 Motorsports 28 Cole Whitt 72 TriStar 34 262 9 9 Motorsports 29 Ross Chastain 15 Premium 33 262 0 0 Motorsports 30 A.J. Allmendinger 47 JTG Daugherty 27 262 7 29 Racing 31 Jeffrey Earnhardt 0 StarCom Racing 36 255 6 6 32 Joey Gase 55 Premium 37 253 0 0 Motorsports 33 Gray Gaulding 23 BK Racing 35 Engine 195 4 4 34 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick 6 Crash 183 8 64 Motorsports 35 Kurt Busch 41 Stewart-Haas 3 Crash 183 9 115 Racing 36 Jamie McMurray 1 Chip Ganassi 22 Crash 176 1 51 Racing 37 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row 15 Engine 100 1 15 Motorsports Notes: Gr-Grid position at the start; Dnf-Did not finish; DPt-Driver points; TPt-Team points

