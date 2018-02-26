NASCAR Sprint Cup Series 2018 Results

Feb 26 (OPTA) - Results for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 of NASCAR Sprint Cup Series 2018 on Sunday Driver / number Team Gr Dnf Lap DPt TPt 1 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas 3 325 0 0 Racing 2 Brad Keselowski 2 Penske Racing 5 325 0 0 3 Clint Bowyer 14 Stewart-Haas 9 325 0 0 Racing 4 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing 12 325 0 0 6 Martin Truex Jr. 78 Furniture Row 35 325 0 0 Racing 6 Joey Logano 22 Penske Racing 16 325 0 0 7 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing 1 325 0 0 8 Kurt Busch 41 Stewart-Haas 7 325 0 0 Racing 9 Kyle Larson 42 Chip Ganassi 8 325 0 0 Racing 10 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick 27 325 0 0 Motorsports 11 Erik Jones 20 Joe Gibbs Racing 10 325 0 0 12 Ryan Blaney 12 Penske Racing 26 325 0 0 13 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas 11 325 0 0 Racing 14 Austin Dillon 3 Richard 25 324 0 0 Childress Racing 15 Daniel Suárez 19 Joe Gibbs Racing 4 324 0 0 16 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Roush Fenway 6 324 0 0 17 Racing 17 Paul Menard 21 Wood Brothers 15 324 0 0 Racing 18 William Byron 24 Hendrick 23 323 0 0 Motorsports 19 Jamie McMurray 1 Chip Ganassi 13 323 0 0 Racing 20 Alex Bowman 88 Hendrick 18 322 0 0 Motorsports 21 Kasey Kahne 95 Leavine Family 14 322 0 0 Racing 22 Ryan Newman 31 Richard 2 322 0 0 Childress Racing 23 David Ragan 38 Front Row 29 321 0 0 Motorsports 24 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row 17 321 0 0 Motorsports 26 Ty Dillon 13 Germain Racing 28 321 0 0 26 Chris Buescher 37 JTG Daugherty 24 321 0 0 Racing 27 Jimmie Johnson 48 Hendrick 22 321 0 0 Motorsports 28 A.J. Allmendinger 47 JTG Daugherty 21 320 0 0 Racing 28 Cole Whitt 72 TriStar 32 320 0 0 Motorsports 30 Ross Chastain 15 Premium 34 319 0 0 Motorsports 31 Matt DiBenedetto 32 Go FAS Racing 30 319 0 0 32 Darrell Wallace Jr. Richard Petty 19 319 0 0 43 Motorsports 33 Harrison Rhodes 51 Rick Ware Racing 36 310 0 0 34 Jeffrey Earnhardt 0 StarCom Racing 33 305 0 0 35 Trevor Bayne 6 Roush Fenway 20 292 0 0 Racing 36 Gray Gaulding 23 BK Racing 31 99 0 0 Notes: Gr-Grid position at the start; Dnf-Did not finish; DPt-Driver points; TPt-Team points

