NASCAR and Sportradar announce multi-year integrity partnership

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — NASCAR® and Sportradar Integrity Services, a global supplier of sports integrity solutions and a division of Sportradar (NASDAQ: SRAD), today announced a multi-year integrity services agreement, which features an expansion of a previous pact. The partnership reinforces Sportradar Integrity Services‘ leadership position within the US market, while underscoring NASCAR‘s mission to continue growing the sport in a safe and responsible manner.

Sportradar Integrity Services will provide NASCAR bet monitoring and reporting with its Universal Fraud Detection System (UFDS), covering all races in the NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series™. Additionally, Sportradar will supply NASCAR with its Education & Prevention Services to deliver an annual in-person integrity workshop and online eLearning tutorial. Furthermore, NASCAR will leverage Sportradar‘s Intelligence & Investigation Services, as well as its Integrity Audit Service.

NASCAR will also be the first North American sports league to receive Sportradar‘s Handle Estimation & Reporting Service, which consists of four quarterly race handle reports and one annual American Sports Betting Handle report. These reports will enable NASCAR to better analyze how fans are engaging with the sport through betting, while providing the league with a window into the emerging betting industry trends in the US market.

“NASCAR‘s unwavering commitment to upholding the highest levels of competitive integrity has been instrumental to its success, and we look forward to continuing to safeguard their sport through our growing portfolio of industry-leading products and solutions,” said Andy Cunningham, Director, Global Partnerships, Sportradar Integrity Services.

“Our partnership with Sportradar is a foundational component to the success of NASCAR‘s involvement with sports betting,” said Joe Solosky, Managing Director of Sports Betting, NASCAR. “When we began our journey into legal sports betting, our first priority was to protect the integrity of our product. Through this renewal, we‘ll continue to ensure that our drivers, teams and industry stakeholders are educated on our policies. We are excited for this next step of the relationship between NASCAR and Sportradar to drive interest and engagement with our sport.”

Sportradar Integrity Services features a global team of integrity experts who deliver analysis on irregular betting patterns with any suspicious matches subsequently reported to partners, providing essential visibility into the global match-fixing landscape. During 2021, Sportradar Integrity Services detected more than 900 suspicious matches across global sport, and more than 6,900 suspicious matches have been witnessed during the past 17 years.

To learn more about Sportradar Integrity Services, please visit https://integrity.sportradar.com/