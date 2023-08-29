NASCAR, Sportradar announce long-term global partnership extension, adding betting data rights

NEW YORK, NY and DAYTONA BEACH, FL — The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, LLC (NASCAR®) and Sportradar (NASDAQ: SRAD) today announced a four-year extension of their long-term media data rights partnership, which now includes official betting data. This expanded agreement will result in Sportradar fueling not only NASCAR‘s digital media partners with live timing and scoring data, but also driving the continued growth of betting on the sport.

As an official data partner of NASCAR, Sportradar provides the fast, accurate and reliable data the media and betting industries rely on across the sanctioning body‘s three national series: the NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™ and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™, totaling 97 races annually.

NASCAR made its foray into legal sports gambling in September 2020 when it became the first league to partner with the American Gaming Association (AGA). Since then, sports betting on NASCAR has increased exponentially as betting operators saw a 51.5% increase in the total amount of money wagered on NASCAR in 2022 compared to the previous year. NASCAR‘s authorized gaming operators include BetMGM, FanDuel and Penn Entertainment.

“As the sports industry‘s leading technology company and a trusted partner of sportsbooks and media companies, Sportradar is uniquely positioned to support NASCAR in capturing commercial opportunities,” said Eric Conrad, EVP, Strategic Partnerships & Content, Sportradar. “Our ability to leverage these rights in the marketplace will ultimately enrich the NASCAR experience for fans.”

“Our partnership with Sportradar is foundational to our sports betting strategy from ensuring the integrity of our product to quickly providing authorized gaming operators and media partners with accurate, reliable data,” said Joe Solosky, NASCAR managing director, sports betting. “Adding official betting data to the partnership will continue to catalyze NASCAR‘s rapid growth in the sports betting space and allow fans to further engage with the sport.”

As one of Sportradar‘s earliest U.S. league partners, this deal builds upon a longstanding multi-faceted relationship. Since 2015, NASCAR and Sportradar have agreed to several contract extensions related to media data rights. Additionally, in April 2022 the two organizations entered into a separate multi-year integrity services agreement.