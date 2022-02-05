NASCAR Speeds at L.A. Coliseum Are Not Exactly Breathtaking

Photo credit: Sean Gardner - Getty Images

The speeds were slow.

There were plenty of unknowns approaching the Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. What kind of speeds to expect is no longer on that list.

Saturday’s practice sessions, marking the official competitive debut of NASCAR’s Next Gen car, resulted in former series champion Chase Elliott posting the fastest speed—66.890 miles per hour—on the Coliseum’s purpose-built quarter-mile track.

Drivers estimated top speeds on the straightaways at 75 mph and, in the tight turns, about 40.

Not exactly breathtaking.

“But,” Elliott pointed out, “you don’t have to go fast for good racing.”

The quality of the racing will be determined Sunday in a group of heat races and in the 150-lap feature, the first long-distance test of the Next Gen car.

Sitting on the top level of the stadium suites Saturday, long-time NASCAR executive Mike Helton rated the weekend “A-plus” through two days. It was hard to argue with his report card, with a blue southern California sky, snow-capped mountains, the famous “Hollywood” sign and the L.A. skyline visible on a landscape topped by the Olympic torch. And with race cars zooming along below.

Photo credit: Jared C. Tilton - Getty Images

“Making this happen and getting everything ready, we might have hoped for an ‘A,’ ” Helton said, “but the people in charge of bringing it all together and the construction and design did a great job, and I’d call it A-plus so far. Now we move forward to the heat races and the feature tomorrow and look to make the A-plus continue.”

Saturday’s practice sessions were largely uneventful, with a few minor bumps between cars here and there. Some drivers, including Elliott and Denny Hamlin, had minor scrapes with the wall.

“I don’t remember getting hit or hitting anybody. Yet,” Elliott said.

Expectations are that drivers will be much less polite in the heats and the feature Sunday, when passing is expected to be difficult and, in the heat of the moment, probably damaging to equipment and tempers.

Photo credit: Icon Sportswire - Getty Images

“As much hype as has been built into making this event, let’s make it one,” said Kyle Busch, who is expected to be among the favorites Sunday. He expressed satisfaction with the new car after Saturday’s practice and endorsed the “different and interesting” feel of the weekend.

Kevin Harvick was second to Elliott in practice at 66.880. Third was Chase Briscoe at 66.815. Slowest in practice was Bubba Wallace at 63.452.