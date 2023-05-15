NASCAR Speed Freaks: Ross Chastain's All Star fate, Carl Edwards' comeback are hot topics

Any chance Ross Chastain has a clean All Star Race at North Wilkesboro?

KEN'S CALL: I'm not sure anyone can have a clean 200 laps at bullring like North Wilkesboro. And if the circumstances present themselves, someone is likely to usher him to the wall in the late laps. If not sooner.

RYAN'S RAMBLE: I've given up on the guy. Ken's right, North Wilkesboro is a bullring. But every track is a china shop for this guy.

NASCAR POLL Vote! Did Ross Chastain wreck Kyle Larson? Did Kyle Larson turn down, hooking Ross Chastain? You decide!

ALL STAR RACE FYI What is the format? Which drivers are in? Plus a North Wilkesboro refresher!

Kyle Larson and Ross Chastain in more peaceful times.

Based on Carl Edwards' comments in the Fox booth at Darlington, how soon before he's racing again?

KEN'S CALL: Tomorrow! He certainly didn't speak in code. I imagine some owners and sponsors took notice, and Carl's cell phone must be full of texts and voice mails.

RYAN'S RAMBLE: The sooner the better! NASCAR missed him as bad as he seems to have missed NASCAR. Also, Kasey Kahne hinted at a possible return as well. Ryan Newman may have started a trend.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: NASCAR: Ross Chastain's All Star fate, Carl Edwards' future questioned