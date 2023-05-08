NASCAR Speed Freaks: Ross Chastain's punch, Denny Hamlin's punch, and now Darlington? Yes!

After Kansas, is it now open-season on Ross Chastain?

KEN'S CALL: If it is, some advice. Protect against the straight right hand. And skip the small talk — it gives security time to swoop in.

RYAN'S RAMBLE: When was it ever closed? The only difference is, Noah Gragson had the lugnuts to go do what everyone else has only talked about doing. Kudos to him

This angle of the Chastain-Gragson scrap is FANTASTIC



And your thoughts on Denny Hamlin's "pass" of Kyle Larson for the win at Kansas?

KEN'S CALL: Kyle seemed to understand what Denny needed to do there, and he almost certainly would've done the same thing if roles were reversed. Also, it was great entertainment, so yeah, give me more of that.

RYAN'S RAMBLE: I had no qualms with it. Zero. Those two guys put on a show. He didn't take him out, didn't run him over and Larson seemed OK with it. The sport needs more of that.

Denny Hamlin finally made it to a 2023 Victory Lane, but it was rough work.

Next up, Darlington and Throwback Weekend. Perfect timing, or what?

KEN'S CALL: Kansas gave us a little bit of Petty-Pearson and/or Busch-Craven on the final lap, then an old-school punch afterward. Not sure Darlington tops that, but you never know.

RYAN'S RAMBLE: After its best event of the year, Darlington gives NASCAR about as good a chance as any to string entertaining events together. And, we get my guy Carl Edwards back! Yeah, I'm in.

