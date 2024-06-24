NASCAR Speed Freaks: Racin' in the rain can work! Hey, pal, wanna buy a jet dryer?

Know anyone who wants to buy a used NASCAR jet dryer?

KEN'S CALL: We're a long way from NASCAR becoming a rain-or-shine racing outfit, but Sunday's "Duel in the Damp" at New Hampshire should be viewed as a positive development. Now, to get those grooved rain tires to last more than a handful of laps. Just what Goodyear needs, another tire-wear project!

RYAN'S RAMBLE: It would be kind of cool to have one of those at your local muni golf course. Could dry out a fairway/green complex after a downpour much faster than the competition, that's for sure. But yeah, Ken nailed it and I hope we get another opportunity to go wet-weather racing very soon but this time, let's leave pit stops and tire selection up to the crew chiefs and teams. That's why they make the big bucks.

Goodyear's grooved rain tires weren't just there for decoration Sunday. Finally!

Is Chase Briscoe the right guy to replace Martin Truex in the No. 19 car starting next year?

KEN'S CALL: Before coming to the Cup Series and getting less-than-stellar wheels at Stewart-Haas, this guy was a front-running machine in ARCA, Trucks and then Xfinity, where he was top five in nearly half of his starts and won nine times in 2020. Nine! So I'll give it a big fat probably.

Oops. When answering a question on whether his JGR leadership role will increase, Christopher Bell accidentally mentions “Chase” joining the team. Chase Briscoe signing hasn’t been announced yet but is expected. pic.twitter.com/fU7ZYYiZ8G — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) June 21, 2024

RYAN'S RAMBLE: Yeah, I think he is. He's actually been pretty good this season, all things considered, and he's only 29 years old. I think Corey Heim may have been the best in-house candidate in terms of Toyota drivers, but as good as he is, maybe one year in the Xfinity Series couldn't hurt.

