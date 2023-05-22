NASCAR Speed Freaks: A North Wilkesboro review, and is 600 miles at Charlotte too much?

Ken Willis and Ryan Pritt, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
·1 min read

OK, you slept on it. What's your review of NASCAR's return to North Wilkesboro?

KEN'S CALL: The visuals and vibes were worth all the effort. Great racing was obviously too much to ask for, but overall it was a hit and should be repeated every so often. Now, how to define "every so often" ...

RYAN'S RAMBLE: To have all of the hype and eyes on the return of a beloved, historic racetrack ... and then to put that product on display. NASCAR has a short-track problem and it has to get fixed. Soon.

North Wilkesboro returned to the NASCAR spotlight for the first time since 1996.
On the eve of NASCAR's traditional marathon at Charlotte, is it fair to ask if a 600-mile race is just too much for this generation of fans?

KEN'S CALL: It's a totally fair question and worth a ponder, but NASCAR's wide variety of tracks and races separates it from other forms of racing. A 600-mile grind isn't just Memorial Day tradition, it serves the purpose of variety.

RYAN'S RAMBLE: Sure, it's fair. After all, I was in the house and groggily watched Martin Truex lead 392 of 400 laps in 2016. But I agree, the one 600-miler a year is a cool scheduling nuance. Keep it.

