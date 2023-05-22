NASCAR Speed Freaks: A North Wilkesboro review, and is 600 miles at Charlotte too much?

OK, you slept on it. What's your review of NASCAR's return to North Wilkesboro?

KEN'S CALL: The visuals and vibes were worth all the effort. Great racing was obviously too much to ask for, but overall it was a hit and should be repeated every so often. Now, how to define "every so often" ...

RYAN'S RAMBLE: To have all of the hype and eyes on the return of a beloved, historic racetrack ... and then to put that product on display. NASCAR has a short-track problem and it has to get fixed. Soon.

North Wilkesboro returned to the NASCAR spotlight for the first time since 1996.

NASCAR POLL North Wilkesboro? Charlotte? Gasp ... a superspeedway? Where should the 2024 All Star Race be held? Vote!

INDY 500 'It's like an addiction' Katherine Legge says of the Indianapolis 500 | KEN WILLIS

NASCAR'S NEW SCHEDULE It gives you L.A. and Chicago, but also North Wilkesboro, so cheer up! | KEN WILLIS

On the eve of NASCAR's traditional marathon at Charlotte, is it fair to ask if a 600-mile race is just too much for this generation of fans?

KEN'S CALL: It's a totally fair question and worth a ponder, but NASCAR's wide variety of tracks and races separates it from other forms of racing. A 600-mile grind isn't just Memorial Day tradition, it serves the purpose of variety.

RYAN'S RAMBLE: Sure, it's fair. After all, I was in the house and groggily watched Martin Truex lead 392 of 400 laps in 2016. But I agree, the one 600-miler a year is a cool scheduling nuance. Keep it.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: NASCAR: North Wilkesboro review, then on to Charlotte for Coke 600