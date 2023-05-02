NASCAR Speed Freaks: Is Martin Truex ready to roll; does Ross Chastain need a whipping?

With the winless streak over, will Martin Truex become a multiple-race winner again this year?

KEN'S CALL: I wouldn't be surprised to see him win again this year, and with a break somewhere, he might get to three, but that's his high-water mark for 2023, I'd say. With proper timing, he could be a playoff factor in October.

RYAN'S RAMBLE: I'd be more surprised if he doesn't win again this year. The speed has been there and the racing Gods owe him more than one. Fourth in points and didn't make the playoffs last year? Come on.

Martin Truex and the No. 19 Toyota finally returned to Victory Lane.

Brennan Poole suggested Ross Chastain might need a butt-whoopin'. You like that idea, or do you have another suggestion?

KEN'S CALL: For much of NASCAR's history, there's often been a winning driver who had to "grow out of" a reckless period. But Ross is rare because he seems genuinely sorry for it all. Not sure a session behind the barn would do any good.

RYAN'S RAMBLE: I do, but eventually one of these guys has to stop talking about it and start being about it. I just don't see many candidates in the garage when it comes to initiating a physical altercation. To Chastain's credit, he keeps wreckin' the right guys.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: NASCAR: Martin Truex remembers how to win; Ross Chastain wrecks another