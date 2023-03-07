NASCAR SPEED FREAKS: Kyle Larson's tires, Chase Elliott's snowboard are questioned

Can we second-guess Kyle Larson for pitting and giving up the lead before the final Vegas restart?

KEN'S CALL: Barring obvious advantages of new tires, I'm a big proponent of staying out and keeping your position. At first, I second-guessed. Then I saw what happened to Martin Truex on old tires and held my fire. Kyle simply got beat out of the pits.

RYAN'S RAMBLE: No. He had to do that. And I also thought two tires was the correct call. Sometimes, you just get beat and other than a minor hiccup on the penultimate pit stop, William Byron and his crew was on it all day.

William Byron beat teammate Kyle Larson out of the pits, then beat him to the stripe at Las Vegas.

Should Chase Elliott sell the snowboard?

KEN'S CALL: No but maybe downgrade to a lesser slope. Who thought we'd reach a time when racing was safer than snowboarding?

RYAN'S RAMBLE: Absolutely not. I sprain an ankle at least three times a year just walking on the sidewalk. Live your life Clyde!

