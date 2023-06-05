NASCAR Speed Freaks: Kyle Busch is going one way, Ross Chastain the other

Four months ago, what did you expect of Kyle Busch this season, and what do you think now?

KEN'S CALL: Tyler Reddick had success in that No. 8 car, so I assumed two or three wins was a reasonable expectation. By November, however, not early June. Few expected "instant championship contender," but that's where we are.

RYAN'S RAMBLE: Maybe a win, probably a playoff berth and an early exit. And though he'd picked up two wins already, Sunday felt different. He had the best car from qualifying on, and now he's got to be considered a legitimate title contender.

Kyle Busch has turned the No. 8 team into a championship contender in his four months with his new team.

On the other side of things, when should we expect Ross Chastain to run up front again?

KEN'S CALL: He's been bad since that late-race wreck at Darlington. Right now, you call it a mini-slump. A couple of road courses are on tap over the next month, and he's often good there, so maybe he shakes it soon.

RYAN'S RAMBLE: He's a great road-course driver. Barring any trouble — a crash, pit road problems, etc. — I'd be shocked if he didn't finish in the top 10 this week at Sonoma.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: NASCAR Speed Freaks: Kyle Busch amazes, Ross Chastain disappears