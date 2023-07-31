NASCAR Speed Freaks: Did karma snag Denny Hamlin; Chase Elliott running out of chances

Did the racing gods throw some karma on Denny Hamlin at Richmond?

KEN'S CALL: Denny rightly blamed himself for spinning the tires on that restart and getting a horrible jump. No karma, he suggests. But it would've been interesting if he'd been able to clang doors with Chris Buescher. Maybe next time.

RYAN'S RAMBLE: If karma means finishing second, Hamlin has obviously done more right than wrong in his life. Really, I just don't think anyone had anything for Chris Buescher in the end, spinning tires or not. Hamlin finished where he should've.

Chris Buescher had to survive a late restart to win Richmond.

ON THE POLL Chris Buescher broke through, but is RFK Racing now a NASCAR title contender? Vote!

Um ... four regular-season tracks left, and Chase Elliott has only won on one of them. Is he doomed?

KEN'S CALL: Watkins Glen on Aug. 20 seems like his best chance, given his winning record there. By then, the sense of urgency should be taking hold.

RYAN'S RAMBLE: I believe I've already said my peace on this particular issue... But, yeah, something is off with the 9 team and I don't see it happening.

