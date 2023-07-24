NASCAR Speed Freaks: Did Denny Hamlin do Kyle Larson wrong at Pocono? Our guys say no

Knee-jerk reaction to Denny Hamlin's aggression with Kyle Larson at Pocono?

KEN'S CALL: I've never read the Unwritten Rulebook regarding racing etiquette, but while insiders might say Denny did Kyle dirty, as an onlooker this seems like the stuff NASCAR was built on. This ain't no English garden party, as they say.

RYAN'S RAMBLE: As Hamlin pointed out, it was for the win. He didn't blatantly spin him. Yes, there was contact, but it was at the end of the race and at the end of the day, I'm cool with it. Hamlin remains the target of ire from fans, but you'll find no beef here.

Kyle Larson left Pocono without a trophy.

Five races left in regular season. Which non-winner from 2023 is your best bet to get a victory to clinch a playoff spot?

KEN'S CALL: Chase Elliott is the popular pick, you'd think, but I'll go with AJ Allmendinger at one of those two upcoming road races — Indy or Watkins Glen.

RYAN'S RAMBLE: Just to be different, and to take a massive swing, I'm going to go Aric Almirola. He's under-the-radar great at Richmond and we know how good he is at Daytona.

