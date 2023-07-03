NASCAR Speed Freaks: Chicago (sorta) shines; van Gisbergen schools 'em; Chase Elliott waits

Everyone seems giddy, but aside from bad weather, there must be something about the Chicago weekend you didn't like, right?

KEN'S CALL: I'm no fan of single-file restarts, but realize they were almost literally painted into a corner with that. Find enough track width through Turn 1 (and maybe 2) to facilitate two-abreast restarts, and it's almost perfect (unless you hate road-racin').

RYAN'S RAMBLE: Tire barriers that are bolted to the ground? A start time that doesn't bring darkness into play? But yeah, for the most part I was a fan and I'm not exactly a road-racing enthusiast.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

NASCAR'S LATEST BIG THING Why Chicago? Old fan base couldn't stick around forever | KEN WILLIS

ON THE POLL Shane van Gisbergen won inaugural Chicago Street Race but was it good? Vote!

The No. 91 Chevy of TrackHouse Racing, driven by Shane van Gisbergen, was all alone up front when the curtain fell Sunday in Chicago.

When do you think we'll see Shane van Gisbergen again in NASCAR?

KEN'S CALL: His contract in Aussie Supercars runs through 2024, and he said NASCAR 2025 is on his radar. But certainly we'll see him at least once next year, and since stranger things have happened when the lawyers get involved, maybe we'll see him full-time next year.

RYAN'S RAMBLE: Yeah, a win buys you years worth of opportunities (see Cope, Derrike) and as soon as he can make it happen, somebody stateside will do the same. I don't know about the full-time ride. Seems to me there's some hoops to jump through and Xfinity Series drivers to jump over, but we haven't seen the last of SVG by any means.

Chase Elliott

Chase Elliott is making steady progress in the points standings and is now 55 points out of 16th place. Can he make the top 16 (and the playoffs) without winning during the next eight weeks?

KEN'S CALL: Yes he can but no he won't. Too many things have to fall just right in order to gain an average of seven points a week on 16th place. But Billy Clyde living in the top-five these days, so you know a win will become available soon, but he'll have to convert, of course.

Advertisement

RYAN'S RAMBLE: Two weeks ago, I'd have said, "No way." But if he keeps rolling up top fives, I think it's in play now and there's some strong tracks for him dead ahead. Look at the bubble. I don't see anyone there that he can't make up 55 points on in eight weeks.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: NASCAR: Shane van Gisbergen wins Chicago; Chase Elliott still waits