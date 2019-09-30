NASCAR to speak with Wallace after “not classy” confrontation

Angered that he was spun out early in Sunday’s race by Bowman, Wallace went looking for Bowman after the race. By the time Wallace arrived, Bowman was sitting down next to his No. 88 Chevrolet receiving treatment from medical personnel for dehydration.

Wallace briefly spoke to Bowman then splashed liquid from a drinking bottle over Bowman, the medical attendant and Jeff Gordon, who had arrived to check on Bowman.

“I would say I will be having a conversation with Bubba Wallace. I think that was really not classy whatsoever,” NASCAR senior vice president and chief racing development officer Steve O’Donnell told SiriusXM NASCAR Radion on Monday morning. “I understand that drivers have issues with each other during a race, we totally get that, but when a driver is on the ground being attended to by medical personnel, you need to be smarter than that.

“We’ll have that conversation with Bubba and see how that goes obviously prior to Dover.”

Of the incident with Wallace, their contact on the backstretch was preceded by some hand gestures that Bowman was not too pleased with.

“I don't know if he was mad about the first lap or what but obviously that was just a mistake,” he explained. “I got flipped off for every single straightaway on the entire race track for three laps and I got flipped off by him for three or four laps in a row at Richmond, so I'm just over it.

"I gotta stand up for myself at some point, right? Probably wouldn’t have gotten wrecked if he had his finger back in the car.”

In a brief interview after the race with NASCAR.com, Wallace said: “He [Bowman] doesn’t like to race. He just runs over everybody. He gets to Lap 1, and he runs over me and [Austin Dillon] into the back chicane. We’re back there in the trunk [of the field], man. Just take it easy for a lap.

“He had a fast car and he just runs over us. Shoot us through the chicane, and then we get a penalty for it. Every time he gets to me, he just runs over me.”