NASCAR: With Sonoma next, is Tyler Reddick the King of the Road? Is it Elliott? Busch? Suarez? Larson? Vote!

With three wins in the last five road course races, Tyler Reddick seems to have supplanted Chase Elliott as NASCAR’s king of the road.

Or has he?

We want you to tell us!

The list of aces on road courses is longer than you think. For instance, can you guess which active driver has the most career top-20 finishes on road courses?

Bet it would’ve taken you a while before landing on Chris Buescher! He has 15 such finishes in 16 starts.

Since edging Chase Elliott to win at Road America last season, Tyler Reddick has won two more times on road courses. But is he the king when it comes to NASCAR road racers?

Both Trackhouse Racing drivers, Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez, have a win on the road in the last season plus, Michael McDowell has four top 10s in his last six starts, Martin Truex, Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch each have four wins on road courses and all that without even mentioning AJ Allmendinger.

So, with a trip to Sonoma looming this weekend, who is NASCAR’s best road course driver? It’s up to you to decide.

Last week, a whopping 5,320 of you turned out with 72.9% telling us that Chase Elliott should not have been suspended last week. You may vote once per hour and the poll will close at noon on Sunday before the start of this week’s race.

As always, email any thoughts or comments to rpritt@gannett.com or tweet them to @RPritt on Twitter and we may run them with next week’s story. Here are a couple of our favorites from last week.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: NASCAR: Has Tyler Reddick surpassed Chase Elliott on road courses? Vote!