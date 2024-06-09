NASCAR at Sonoma live updates: Joey Logano on pole as Cup Series hits road course

Charlotte Observer NASCAR reporter Shane Connuck will be passing along updates from Sunday’s Cup Series road course action at Sonoma Raceway in the section below. Refresh this page for the latest news. All times are Eastern.

3:15 p.m.: The rundown for today’s pre-race events: The invocation will be given at 3:30 p.m. Malina Moye will perform the national anthem at 3:31 p.m. Comedian James Murray will give command at 3:38 p.m., and then Robert Alton, last year’s Save Mart store manager of the year, will wave the field to green at 3:50 p.m.

3:00 p.m.: Pre-race television coverage now moves over to FOX! Green flag is in 50 minutes.

2:45 p.m.: Happy Race Day! The NASCAR Cup Series has descended upon the roughly two-mile road course in Sonoma, California.

Green flag is set for 3:50 p.m. on FOX — the final FOX Sports broadcast of the season. This is the final year of NASCAR’s current media rights agreement, and next year’s slate will feature slightly fewer FOX Sports broadcasts as Prime Video and TNT Sports join the fold.

Shane van Gisbergen wins back-to-back Xfinity races

The New Zealand-born driver who triumphed at the inaugural Chicago Street Race scored another road course win.

Shane van Gisbergen won Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Sonoma from the pole, holding off Sheldon Creed and Sam Mayer by a significant margin over the final laps.

It marks wins in back-to-back weeks for the three-time Supercars champion, who dominated last week’s road course race at Portland.

Shane van Gisbergen (97) performs a burnout after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Sonoma 250 at Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, Calif., on June 8, 2024.

SVG’s next Cup start? He looks to defend his Chicago Street Race crown on July 7.

Two Australian drivers set for Cup debuts at Sonoma

Cam Waters and Will Brown are making their first career NASCAR Cup Series starts on Sunday.

Waters, a 29-year-old Repco Australian Supercars Series veteran who will pilot the No. 60 RFK Racing Ford, made his NASCAR debut in this year’s Truck Series race at Martinsville, where he finished 19th.

Brown currently leads the Supercars Championship points standings.

“Since Shane (van Gisbergen) came over, it’s really put it on the map,” said Brown, who qualified P24 in the No. 33 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing. “I think for a lot of Australians, it wasn’t that we didn’t love watching NASCAR, but we probably didn’t think it was possible to get a team to look at us and give us the opportunity to drive in NASCAR.

“After Shane did that, it’s opened up some doors, and with meeting Richard (Childress) last year, it sort of kind of came on from there and I’ve stayed in contact. I didn’t think I’d be in this position a year ago, so it’s pretty exciting.”

Kyle Larson pilots the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, Calif., on June 8, 2024.

Who are the favorites in the Toyota / Save Mart 350?

Kyle Larson is the favorite to win Sunday’s race, at +450 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook, followed by Tyler Reddick (+650), Chase Elliott (+700), Joey Logano (+750) and Ryan Blaney (+900).

The Observer’s Shane Connuck is going with Larson. Now that his playoff waiver has been granted and this year’s Indy 500/Coca-Cola 600 double attempt is behind him, the Hendrick Motorsports star qualified fifth at his home track. The Elk Grove, California, native’s four career poles at Sonoma are the most of any active Cup driver, and he won at Sonoma during his 2021 championship season. Larson has four career wins on road courses, tied for the third-most of any current driver.

How to watch and stream the NASCAR race at Sonoma

Race: Toyota / Save Mart 350

Place: Sonoma Raceway (Sonoma County, Calif.)

Track Length: 1.99 Mile Asphalt Road Course

Date: Sunday, June 9

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET (Green flag at 3:50 p.m.)

Purse: $8,426,274

TV: FOX, 3 p.m. ET

Streaming: FOX Sports

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 218.9 miles (110 laps)

Stages: Stage 1 ends on Lap 25; Stage 2 ends on Lap 55; and the Final Stage ends on Lap 110.

Starting lineup for the Toyota / Save Mart 350