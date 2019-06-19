NASCAR at Sonoma: everything you need to know about racing this weekend originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

Who's ready to turn left and right?

This weekend, NASCAR makes their annual trip to Wine Country and Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, California for the Toyota Save-Mart 350, the 16th race of the 2019 NASCAR Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season. Martin Truex Jr. is looking to defend his win from last season and earn his fourth checkered flag of the season.

Here's what we're watching for on Sunday afternoon in the Toyota Save-Mart 350 (Sundat, 3:30 p.m. EDT on Fox Sports 1).

WEEKEND SCHEDULE

SONOMA RACEWAY (Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series)

Friday, June 21

First practice: 2:40 p.m. ET (tape delayed at 3 ET on FS1)

Final practice: 5:40 p.m. ET (FS1)

Saturday, June 22

Qualifying: 3:10 p.m. ET (FS1)

Sunday, June 23

Toyota/Save Mart 350 (FS1)

WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY RACEWAY AT GATEWAY (Gander Outdoors Truck Series)

Saturday, June 22

First practice: 11:35 a.m. ET (no TV)

Final practice: 1:35 p.m. ET (no TV)

Qualifying: 6:35 p.m. ET (8:30 ET, tape delay on FS2)

CarShield 200 presented by CK Power: 10 p.m. ET (FS1)

SONOMA STATISTICS

Sonoma Raceway: 2.52-mile, 12-turn road course

Race information: 90 laps, 226.8 miles

Stage lengths: 20 laps, 20 laps, 50 laps

Defending winner: Martin Truex Jr.

Most wins: Jeff Gordon (5)

The Return of "The Carousel"

The first of three road course events on the year, the California circuit will feature the 2.52-mile, 12-turn layout for the first time since 1997.

In celebration of Sonoma's 50th year, the track and Speedway Motorsports Incorporated (SMI) opted to switch the track layout from its familiar 11-turn, 1.99-mile arrangement for the original 12-turn one that was used from 1968-1997.

The last time the carousel was used at @RaceSonoma was in 1997.



See more from that day as @markmartin held off @JeffGordonWeb to score the victory: https://t.co/gTKCqjMAgR pic.twitter.com/DIgeI30OHY



— #NASCARSalutes (@NASCAR) June 19, 2019

The NTT IndyCar Series uses "The Carousel" in their annual pilgrimage to Sonoma, but zero current Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing in Sunday's event have run the new layout.

The Big ... Two?

Odds are if you drive for Joe Gibbs Racing or Team Penske, you're feeling good about your speed in your race car thus far this season.

Those two organizations have won 14 of the 15 races thus far in 2019, with six different drivers from gracing Victory Lane (Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports won at Talladega). With the new aerodynamic package in play for 2019, it's clear that JGR and Penske are ahead of the pack.

Heck, at this point last season, Stewart-Haas Racing had seven victories, Kevin Harvick grabbing five of them. So far this season, Harvick has zero victories and a best finish of fourth (five times). With Clint Bowyer and Daniel Suarez having contracts up at the end of the year, a couple seats may be getting a bit warmer in the SHR camp.

Summer Stretch Begins Now

Sonoma marks the first of nine consecutive races into mid-August to kick off NASCAR's summer stretch. On the heels of a rare off weekend, drivers and teams are gearing up for the summer stretch that'll travel to Sonoma, Chicago, Kentucky, New Hampshire, Pocono, Watkins Glen, Michigan and Bristol.

With only six drivers having won a race thus far, the summer stretch seems to be the perfect proving ground for new drivers to win in 2019 and jumpstart their season.

One Last Boogity, Boogity, Boogity

After 18 years in the FOX Sports broadcast booth, Jaws is calling it a career.

Darrell Waltrip will call his last NASCAR race as a broadcaster on Sunday afternoon, alongside Mike Joy and Jeff Gordon. Waltrip, an 84-time Cup Series winner, three-time champion and NASCAR Hall of Famer, has been in NASCAR for the last 47 years, dating back to his first career start in 1972.

Waltrip does not have any big plans in his next chapter of what has been an iconic career. Kicking off FOX's coverage in the 2001 Daytona 500, a race that saw his younger brother Michael Waltrip win for the first time and Dale Earnhardt tragically pass away in a crash, Waltrip has been there for almost the last 20 years of NASCAR racing.

From its height to the low points, Waltrip has remained a fixture of NASCAR races on television and in the FOX Sports booth. From all of us here at NBC, we tip our cap to you, DW.

Thanks for the memories. It's been an incredible ride.

2019 NASCAR STANDINGS

1. Joey Logano (2 wins)

2. Kyle Busch, -9, (4 wins)

3. Brad Keselowski, -73 (3 wins)

4. Kevin Harvick, -75 (0 wins)

5. Chase Elliott, -83 (1 win)

6. Martin Truex Jr., -115 (3 wins)

7. Denny Hamlin, -123 (2 wins)

8. Kurt Busch, -129 (0 wins)

9. Ryan Blaney, -180 (0 wins)

10. Alex Bowman, -181 (0 wins)

Next week, NASCAR returns to the NBC family of networks at Chicagoland Speedway for the Camping World 400 on Sunday, June 30 at 3 p.m. EDT.