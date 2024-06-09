NASCAR at Sonoma 2024: Start time, TV, streaming, lineup for Toyota/Save Mart 350

NASCAR comes to California wine country for a Sunday drive on the road course at Sonoma Raceway.

The racing surface at Sonoma recently underwent a full-scale repave – the first in more than 23 years – ahead of the 2024 race. Over the course of two months, the track was ground down, cracks were repaired, and a new, long-lasting asphalt was placed down on the circuit.

One driver who really thrived on the old surface is defending race winner Martin Truex Jr. The Joe Gibbs Racing star leads all active drivers with four Cup Series wins at Sonoma and has won three of the last five races on the Northern California road course.

While Truex is currently ranked fourth in points, the 2017 Cup Series champion is still seeking his first win of the 2024 season.

How will the repave affect Truex and the rest of the field? Here is all the information you need to get ready for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway:

The pace car leads the field during a NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway.

What time does the NASCAR Cup race at Sonoma start?

The Toyota/Save Mart 350 starts at 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. local) at Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, California.

What TV channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Sonoma on?

Fox is broadcasting the Toyota/Save Mart 350 and has a pre-race show beginning at 3 p.m. ET (noon local). Fox Sports 1 (FS1) will have an earlier pre-race show at 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. local).

Will there be a live stream of the NASCAR Cup race at Sonoma?

The Toyota/Save Mart 350 can be live streamed on the FoxSports website and on the FoxSports app.

How many laps is the NASCAR Cup race at Sonoma?

The Toyota/Save Mart 350 is 110 laps around the 1.99-mile road course for a total of 218.9 miles (352.3 kilometers). The race will feature three segments (laps per stage) − Stage 1: 25 laps; Stage 2: 30 laps; Stage 3: 55 laps.

Who won the most recent NASCAR Cup race at Sonoma?

Martin Truex Jr. led 51 of 110 laps, including the final 14, before pulling away from Kyle Busch by 2.98 seconds on June 11, 2023 for his fourth career Cup Series win at Sonoma.

What is the lineup for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma?

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (22) Joey Logano, Ford

2. (45) Tyler Reddick, Toyota

3. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford

4. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet

5. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet

6. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet

7. (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet

8. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet

9. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet

10. (54) Ty Gibbs, Toyota

11. (16) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet

12. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford

13. (77) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet

14. (38) Todd Gilliland, Ford

15. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota

16. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet

17. (7) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet

18. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota

19. (10) Noah Gragson, Ford

20. (71) Zane Smith, Chevrolet

21. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota

22. (21) Harrison Burton, Ford

23. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford

24. (33) Will Brown, Chevrolet

25. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota

26. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford

27. (51) Justin Haley, Ford

28. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford

29. (8) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet

30. (41) Ryan Preece, Ford

31. (60) Cam Waters, Ford

32. (4) Josh Berry, Ford

33. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet

34. (31) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet

35. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford

36. (15) Kaz Grala, Ford

37. (42) John Hunter Nemechek, Toyota

38. (43) Erik Jones, Toyota

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NASCAR race today: Sonoma start time, TV, live stream, lineup