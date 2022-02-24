NASCAR Snapshot: Darwin Patterson runs Victory Lane show

Yahoo Entertainment

Matt Hutchins is speaking publicly about his wife's tragic death for the first time, saying it's "absurd" Alec Baldwin doesn't feel responsible. Halyna Hutchins was killed on Oct. 21 on the set of Rust when a gun Baldwin was holding discharged. The actor maintained he didn't pull the trigger, telling ABC News in December he felt no guilt for the shooting. Halyna's husband went to rival network NBC to call out Baldwin's interview.