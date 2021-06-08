NASCAR slows down Cup cars at Daytona and Talladega after Joey Logano's flip

Cup Series cars are going to be slower at Daytona and Talladega.

NASCAR announced Tuesday that it was reducing horsepower and reinforcing the roof area of Cup Series cars after Joey Logano's car landed on its roof in a crash at Talladega back in April. Logano's car went airborne after it got hit in the rear while it was sideways. The impact after the car flipped over bent one of the rollbars in the roof of Logano's cockpit.

From NASCAR.com:

Officials issued the rules bulletin to teams Tuesday afternoon, mandating a smaller tapered spacer for NASCAR’s largest ovals, with the opening reduced from 57/64-inch to 53/64-inch. The rules also remove the wicker from the spoiler, and a reinforced roll bar that was previously optional — behind the driver compartment and near the rear wheel well — is now mandatory.

According to Fox Sports, Cup Series cars will now have approximately 450 horsepower at Daytona and Talladega after the cut and could slow speeds by as much as 10 MPH.

It remains to be seen how the reduction in speed will affect the closing rate. The large spoilers on the cars have allowed trailing cars to close quickly on the car ahead because of the lack of air resistance. Numerous wrecks at Daytona and Talladega have been triggered by drivers reacting too late with blocks to cars approaching from behind.

Joey Logano's car after it crashed at Talladega in April. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Logano crashed out of the Daytona 500 on the last lap in a wreck that happened as he tried to block a potential race-winning pass from Team Penske teammate Brad Keselowski. Keselowski got pushed from eventual Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell as Logano went to protect against Keselowski's pass. The confluence of events led to Logano and Keselowski as part of a fiery multi-car crash and McDowell in victory lane.

After he wrecked at Talladega, Logano was outspoken about the type of racing that has become the norm at Talladega and Daytona.

“I guess I don't know exactly what to think," Logano said. "It is a product of this racing. On one hand, I am so proud to drive a Cup car that is safe, and that I can go through a crash like that and get out and speak about it. On one hand, I am mad about being in the crash and on the other, I am happy to be alive. On another hand, I am wondering when we are going to stop because this is dangerous doing what we are doing. I got a roll bar in my head. That is not okay. I am one hit away from the same situation Ryan Newman just went through. I just don't feel like that is acceptable."

Story continues

Newman was hospitalized for three days after he hit the wall head-on and his car got hit while it was upside down on the final lap of the 2020 Daytona 500. NASCAR's next race at Daytona is on Aug. 26 and the second Talladega race of the season is in October.

More from Yahoo Sports: