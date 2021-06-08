NASCAR to slow cars at Daytona, Talladega in response to Logano crash

NASCAR will cut about about 7-10 mph from Cup cars at Daytona and Talladega with rule changes made in response to Joey Logano’s crash at Talladega earlier this season.

Logano went airborne in a crash April 25 at Talladega Superspeedway. He was running third on the last lap of the opening stage and was hit by Denny Hamlin‘s car after it had been struck by Ricky Stenhouse Jr.‘s car. The contact turned Logano’s car and it went airborne. Logano’s car skidded on its roof before rolling back upright and sliding into the grass.

“I am wondering when we are going to stop because this is dangerous doing what we are doing,” Logano said after exiting the infield care center that day. “I got a roll bar in my head. That is not okay.”

NASCAR announced Tuesday that the tapered spacer holes will be reduced from 57/64 of an inch to 53/64 of an inch, leading to the drop in about 7-10 mph.

NASCAR also announced it is removing the wicker from the spoiler as part of the package to slow the cars at Talladega and Daytona International Speedway.

Series officials also stated that a roll bar that had been optional for events at Daytona and Talladega is now mandated.

The change with the roll bar was made after the damage to the roof of Logano’s car in the crash. He posted pictures of the crash and the damage to the interior of his car on his Instagram account.

Daytona will host the regular season finale Aug. 28. Talladega hosts a playoff race Oct. 3. Both races are scheduled to be on NBC.

Those are the final two superspeedway races for this car before NASCAR switches to the Next Gen car next season.

