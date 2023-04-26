NASCAR and SiriusXM agree to multiyear extension of broadcasting agreement

NEW YORK — NASCAR and SiriusXM today announced a multiyear renewal of their broadcasting agreement. SiriusXM will continue to deliver 24/7 NASCAR content to its subscribers, including live broadcasts of every race, plus daily NASCAR talk and interviews with voices across the industry through its exclusive SiriusXM NASCAR Radio channel.

“SiriusXM has delivered exciting and insightful live event and talk programming to NASCAR fans for more than two decades,” said Nick Skipper, NASCAR managing director of media strategy. “We look forward to continuing our relationship with SiriusXM, a trusted source that provides NASCAR fans across the country smart, accurate and entertaining coverage of the sport.”

“NASCAR‘s passionate fans have enjoyed hearing their sport on SiriusXM for more than 20 years, and we are proud to continue to deliver the excitement of live races and the home to hear the latest news, analysis and top voices on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio,” said Eric Spitz, vice president of sports programming for SiriusXM. “As NASCAR celebrates its historic 75th Anniversary season, we look forward to continuing to work together to provide the best audio platform for fans of the sport to grow closer to their favorite drivers and personalities.”

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to the track this weekend with the Würth 400, live from Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 30, on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio is available to subscribers nationwide in their cars (channel 90) and on the SXM App at https://siriusxm.us/2nIBgyp.

SiriusXM NASCAR Radio airs 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and delivers in-depth racing coverage and access to NASCAR news, including live broadcasts of every NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race. Fans can call in to the channel to share their opinions and be a part of the daily discussion. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio‘s roster of expert hosts features current and former drivers, crew chiefs, crew members and NASCAR insiders.

SiriusXM NASCAR Radio‘s lineup features Joey Logano, the reigning and two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and driver of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford. Logano hosts his exclusive SiriusXM show, “Behind the Wheel with Joey Logano,” select Tuesdays (9-10 a.m. ET) throughout the season on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

SiriusXM NASCAR Radio also includes shows hosted by 2011 Daytona 500 champion Trevor Bayne, 2018 NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2015 Daytona 500-winning crew chief Todd Gordon, who is also serving as crew chief in 2023 for seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, two-time champion and 1989 Daytona 500-winning former crew chief Jeff Hammond, former Daytona 500-winning crew chief Larry McReynolds, former NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion Mike Skinner, plus active and former drivers Corey LaJoie and Brendan Gaughan.

Listeners also hear from insiders like Mike Bagley, Claire B. Lang, Dave Moody, Pete Pistone, six-time championship-winning fuel man Danny “Chocolate” Myers, Pat Patterson, Angie Skinner, Brad Gillie, Danielle Trotta, Alan Cavanna, Jeff Gluck, Dustin Long, Nate Ryan, Shannon Spake, Lee Spencer, Doug Rice, Brett McMillan, John Roberts, Kaitlyn Vincie, Jack Arute, Chris Knight, Kelly Crandall, Mojo Nixon, Jordan Bianchi and Reid Spencer.

For more information visit www.SiriusXM.com/NASCAR.

