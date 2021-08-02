NASCAR Silly Season rumor generator

Reuters

French boxer Mourad Aliev lodged a furious protest with an hour-long ring-side sit-in on Sunday after being disqualified in his super heavyweight quarter-final bout, expressing his contempt by spitting out his mouth guard and punching at a TV camera. His opponent, Britain's Frazer Clarke, suffered cuts above on his face in what the referee deemed an intentional headbutt by Aliev, winning the match with four seconds left in the second round. When the referee motioned for a stop, Aliev flew into a rage, kicking the mouth guard he had ejected from his mouth and making offensive gestures with his arms while pacing around the ring.