NASCAR Silly Season rumor generator
It’s the season of change in NASCAR. We’re talking Silly Season, of course! With all sorts of driver, owner and team changes happening for 2022, it’s tricky to keep track of it all—especially when Internet rumors abound. Now it’s your turn to add to the noise with our latest generator: the Silly Season Simulator. Just press the button and you’ll be presented with a totally fabricated rumor that you can share with all your friends online. And if it comes true, guess what? You’ll look like a total genius!