NASCAR show car gets hit on Charlotte street during event promoting Sunday's race

Promotion for Sunday’s race at Charlotte didn’t go too smoothly around the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Tuesday.

NASCAR show cars were part of an event at the Hall of Fame and were parked on the side of a street. Someone in a Toyota show car pulled out into the street to go somewhere and … well, see for yourself.





That’s quite the hit. In this video below, it looks like the SUV involved has just some minor damage to the right-front fender but we’re not going to be surprised if it has some suspension damage after catching that air.

We also want to know how the lady in the foreground of the video didn’t seem startled at all when the contact happened.

It’s the first multi-car accident involving a Cup Series car since New Hampshire. Sunday’s race at Dover had only one crash and it happened when Jeffrey Earnhardt slid into the sand barrels when he was trying to pit.

