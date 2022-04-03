NASCAR’s short-track stint kicks off at Richmond Raceway
The NASCAR Cup Series' short-track stint kicks off at Richmond Raceway as the green flag drops for Sunday's race.
RICHMOND, Va. — William Byron came up five laps short of earning his second victory of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season in Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway. Byron and the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports team elected to utilize an alternative pit strategy, staying out on older tires. Others elected to pit for […]
The all-time list of NASCAR Cup Series winners starts with Richard Petty (200 wins) and includes more than 60 drivers who won just a single time at NASCAR’s top level. Below is the list of all-time winners, in order, in the NASCAR Cup Series. Last update: After Race 7 of 2022 season (Richmond Raceway) Active […]
Wrap-up of the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity series races at Richmond Raceway. Native Virginian, Denny Hamlin, scores first 2022 Cup win at his home track. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)
Perhaps there was no better place for Denny Hamlin to finally notch his first win of 2022. Much to the pleasure of the fans at Richmond Raceway, the hometown favorite from Chesterfield, Virginia took the lead of the Toyota Owners 400 from William Byron with five laps remaining and held off the field for a […]
“The Closer” was closing fast Sunday at Richmond Raceway, and Kevin Harvick was prepared to do what he needed in order to get by race leader Denny Hamlin on the final lap. He never quite got the chance. Both veterans drove up into the top two positions late by virtue of pit strategy and fresh […]
Lap-by-lap highlights for NASCAR’s Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway.
All the information you need to get ready for Sunday's Toyota Owners 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway.
