NASCAR shifts Xfinity Series race at Charlotte to noon ET

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — NASCAR announced Thursday that the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 27, will now start at noon ET — advancing one hour from the original 1 p.m. ET start time — due to the forecasted inclement weather. The broadcast networks for the Alsco Uniforms 300 remain unchanged — FS1, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

For tickets to Saturday‘s Alsco Uniforms 300, visit CharlotteMotorSpeedway.com. Grandstand gates will open at 10 a.m. ET. The NASCAR Xfinity Series garage will open at 9 a.m. ET and green flag for the race will be 12:19 p.m. ET.

RELATED: Xfinity Series standings | Updated Charlotte weekend schedule

In addition to the NASCAR Xfinity Series race, the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and the ARCA Menards Series are also in action at Charlotte this weekend.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The ARCA Menards Series General Tire 150 is scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m. ET, broadcast on FS1 and MRN. The Craftsman Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 is set for Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Memorial Day weekend culminates with the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET (FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

MORE: Check out the updated TV schedule